A new documentary follows the East L.A. Classic - the 85-year-old tradition of the homecoming football games for both James A. Garfield High School and Theodore Roosevelt High School, the L.A. Times reports. Writer/director Bill McMillin filmed the movie during the 2014-15 school year, focusing on two players from each team — Stevie Williams and Joseph Silva from Garfield, and Sammy Hernandez and Mario Ramirez from Roosevelt. “I had wanted to do a project on immigration that was different than a lot of people were talking about,” McMillin told the Times. “The idea was to make a film about what it means to be an American and take the temperature down and help people understand how similar we are."

For a good Halloween fright, Patch reviews the creepy legends of Griffith Park - from when a curse was first laid upon it in 1863, through land donor Griffith J. Griffith's conviction for shooting his wife in a drunken rampage, to the vengeful ghost on white that has appeared to park visitors over the years. It has become a locale for suicides and dumping grounds for murder victims. And let's not forget the ghost of Peg Entwistle, who leapt to her death from the 'H' in the Hollywood sign in 1932.

Maebe A. Girl, a Silver Lake Neighborhood Council member and drag queen, explains why she is challenging Rep. Adam Schiff to represent the 28th Congressional District. “There’s people out there making decisions on behalf of our community that don’t understand the struggles of being in our community,” Maebe told Spectrum News 1.