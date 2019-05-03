A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

The performer known as Maebe A. Girl has maybe become the first drag queen in California to be elected to office after winning a seat on the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council. Los Feliz Ledger

4th District Councilman David Ryu wants temporary no-parking signs installed at least 48 hours before street repairs begin instead of the current 24 to reduce the chances of vehicles getting ticketed and towed. Ryu represents Los Feliz and part of Silver Lake. L.A. Times

The city says it won't share traffic information with Waze and other similar traffic apps unless they participate in a pilot program to steer drivers away from streets that are too narrow and steep, like Baxter Street in Echo Park. Curbed LA & CBS2

Attorneys for 14th District Councilman Jose Huizar no longer want to keep documents out of the public eye as they fight a lawsuit brought by one of the councilman's former employees. Huizar represents Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock, Downtown and other neighborhoods. L.A. Times

Pop Physique, the chain of fitness studios that started in Silver Lake, has been abruptly closing locations as many customers claim they have been unable to get refunds for classes purchased in advance. Jennifer Williams, who founded the firm with her husband, blamed lawsuits for its current problems. BuzzFeed

It took Lizzette Perez of Boyle Heights nearly 6 hours to finish last month's Boston Marathon. But Perez had a good reason for being slower than most of the pack: She was 8-months pregnant. "One doctor and my parents thought I was nuts," she said. ABC7

