A Roundup of Eastside News & Info
Christian Assembly Church in Eagle Rock said it managed to wipe out more than $5 million worth of medical debt for 5,555 struggling families in the greater Los Angeles area, according to ABC and other news outlets. And they paid it off cheaply, for only $50,000. The church worked with RIP Medical Debt, which helps organizations buy debt from medical providers and debt sellers for pennies on the dollar. Tom Hughes, the church's co-pastor, said the people benefiting from the program will be receiving letters in the mail this week.
The L.A. neighborhoods where home prices increased the most over the last 10 years included Elysian Valley (4th place), Highland Park (7th), Cypress Park (13th) and East Hollywood (14th), according to an analysis prepared by Property Shark for Curbed. Most of the other Top 15 are in South Los Angeles.
A $5,000 reward is now being offered for Soybean, the 16-year-old, one-eyed, deaf Boston terrier that went missing from a car in Silver Lake that was broken into last week. ABC7 says the reward is being put up by Soybean's owners, who had left the dog sleeping peacefully in the backseat of the car at Sunset Boulevard and Occidental Boulevard. While they were away, a thief smashed a car window, stealing a laptop as well as other items and, possibly the dog. Soybean requires medication, and may not live long without care, the owners told ABC.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.