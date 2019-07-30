A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

The City Attorney wants an Eagle Rock condominium declared a public nuisance after a runaway teen who tried to buy heroin was allegedly held against her will for 10 days and sexually assaulted, according to MyNewsLA. The lawsuit alleges ongoing drug sales in a four-bedroom condo in a gated community on Wiota Street. Last July, Glendale police arrested a suspect and found heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, a gun, ammunition and a digital scale from the property, according to the complaint.

An artist with a focus on Eastside Latino neighborhoods now has a large-scale installation in the L.A. County Museum of Art's permanent collection, according to Boulevard Sentinel. Ana Serrano, who has lived in Eagle Rock and Highland Park, had her installation "Homegrown" acquired by the museum in July. The piece reproduces the the look and feel of front-yard, window-ledge spaces in Latino neighborhoods, the Sentinel said. This includes brightly colored walls and grated windows, along with plants such as aloe vera and chili de arbol.

U.S. House Rep. Adam Schiff’s profile is rising on the national stage, but challengers are lining up for his upcoming reelection bid, the L.A. Times reports. A frequent critic of President Trump, Schiff stood out during the recent testimony by former special counsel Robert Mueller. But local issues, particularly homelessness, are being raised by five challengers - including two Republicans, an Independent, a Democratic mathematician, and a Democrat who seeks to be the first transgender person elected to Congress. Schiff represents the 28th District, which includes Echo Park, Silver Lake and Los Feliz. In 2018, Schiff received 78.4% of the votes.

In Quentin Tarantino’s new movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," look for the Super A Foods in Glassell Park. Fandango says the supermarket makes an appearance early in the film, with members of the Manson family dumpster-diving for food on their way to the Spahn Ranch. Rick Schuler, the film's location manager, notes this is also where producers of "A Star is Born" filmed Lady Gaga working on the song "Shallow."