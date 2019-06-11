echo-park-news-and-notes-placeholder-001.jpg
The Eastsider

A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

Rock the Boulevard: An effort to make Eagle Rock Boulevard safer and more attractive failed to secure a public grant, dealing a setback to a campaign known as Rock the Boulevard. Boulevard Sentinel

La Luz del Mundo: The $50 million bail set for the leader of La Luz del Mundo, which has a large church in East L.A., is believed to be a record amount in Los Angeles County. Naasón Joaquín García and his co-defendants have been charged with sex crimes, including human trafficking, production of child pornography, and the rape of a minor. An arraignment is scheduled for June 21. ABC7 & Fox

Black Cat: While this LGBTQ Pride Month marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York, a gay-rights uprising took place two years before that in Silver Lake, at the Black Cat. Advocate

Freeway Closure: All southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway near Whittier Boulevard/ 6th Street will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night through June 15 as part of the Sixth Street Bridge construction.

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Tags

Load comments