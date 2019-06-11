A Roundup of Eastside News & Info
Rock the Boulevard: An effort to make Eagle Rock Boulevard safer and more attractive failed to secure a public grant, dealing a setback to a campaign known as Rock the Boulevard. Boulevard Sentinel
La Luz del Mundo: The $50 million bail set for the leader of La Luz del Mundo, which has a large church in East L.A., is believed to be a record amount in Los Angeles County. Naasón Joaquín García and his co-defendants have been charged with sex crimes, including human trafficking, production of child pornography, and the rape of a minor. An arraignment is scheduled for June 21. ABC7 & Fox
Black Cat: While this LGBTQ Pride Month marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York, a gay-rights uprising took place two years before that in Silver Lake, at the Black Cat. Advocate
Freeway Closure: All southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway near Whittier Boulevard/ 6th Street will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night through June 15 as part of the Sixth Street Bridge construction.
