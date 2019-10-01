news and notes highland park photo
One of the oldest businesses in Northeast Los Angeles is closing, according to Boulevard Sentinel. Eagle Rock Lumber and Hardware, established in 1912, is closing for good on Oct. 11. The business has been on a month-to-month lease since 2009 with the owners, Solheim Senior Community, which bought the property in 2006 with the idea of eventually expanding their facility. The Sentinel notes that the lumber store literally helped build Eagle Rock from 600 people in 1912 to nearly 30,000 people today.

Boyle Heights resident Patricio Manuel - the first transgender boxer to compete in and win a professional fight - now has an endorsement deal with the boxing brand Everlast, which has named Manuel the face of its company, according to Q Voice News. Manuel won five national amateur championships as a female before transitioning to male.

A $15,000 donation has gone to Gates Street Elementary School in Lincoln Heights, through donorschoose.org, which allows people to donate directly to specific school classroom projects, according to ABC7. It's one of the ways Diane Yokoyama, a second-grade teacher at Gates, has managed to get materials for her classroom and pay for projects that the school can't afford. Various donations have funded more than 400 of Yokoyama's projects since 2005, totaling more than $160,000. 

