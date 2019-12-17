A Roundup of Eastside News & Info
The Eagle Rock Plaza is for sale, according to the Commercial Observer. Although no listing price is reported, the Observer reports that the 1970s-era enclosed mall could go higher than $100 million. The approximately 462,000-square-foot mall on Colorado Boulevard at the 2 Freeway is about 90 percent occupied, with Macy’s and Target serving as anchor stores. Listing broker Thomas Dobrowski of Newmark Knight Frank told Commercial Observer that many potential buyers would look at redeveloping the site. “A mixed-use densification play is probably how most folks will look at this site; given the fact you can do multifamily, office, creative office and you have retail. You have the pick of the litter in terms of uses.”
Rosa Porto, who founded a Silver Lake bakery that grew into a chain of Cuban bakery/cafes across Southern California, has died at age 89, the Los Angeles Times reports. Before founding Porto’s Bakery & Cafe, Rosa and her husband Raul emigrated from Cuba in 1971, forced out by the Castro regime. Raul got a job as a janitor at Van de Kamp Bakery in Glassell Park, while Rosa started baking cakes for fellow Cubans and neighbors in Silver Lake. Five years later, they opened their first bakery, in a strip mall at Sunset and Silver Lake boulevards. Soon running out of space, they moved to Glendale in 1982, then began opening more stores in 2005. Rosa Porto eventually stepped back from the business when she was in her late 60s. The business continues to be run by the family.
Actors Lily Rabe of “American Horror Story” and Hamish Linklater of “Legion” have listed their Los Feliz home for $2.398 million, after owning it for three years, the L.A. Times reports.The 3,400-square-foot has four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The pair paid $1.895 million for the property in 2016, the Times said.
