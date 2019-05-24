A Roundup of Eastside News & Info
Eagle Rock Elementary was one of four California schools honored as a Green Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education for conserving resources, promoting health and environmental literacy. Department of Education
Newly elected District 5 school board member and charter school critic Jackie Goldberg (an Elysian Heights resident) wasted no time questioning and challenging funding for charter schools during her first board meeting. L.A. Times
Brad Pitt recalled a visit to the Echo Park home of the late actor Brandon Lee back in 1992. During the visit, Lee said he thought he was going to die young like his father, Bruce Lee. "I just chalked it up to, you know, stony 6 a.m. talk," said Pitt. The next year, Lee was killed at age 28 by a defective blank cartridge in a prop gun, on the set of The Crow. Pitt told his story to Esquire.
