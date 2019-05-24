A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

Eagle Rock Elementary was one of four California schools honored as a Green Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education for conserving resources, promoting health and environmental literacy. Department of Education

Newly elected District 5 school board member and charter school critic Jackie Goldberg (an Elysian Heights resident) wasted no time questioning and challenging funding for charter schools during her first board meeting. L.A. Times

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Brad Pitt recalled a visit to the Echo Park home of the late actor Brandon Lee back in 1992. During the visit, Lee said he thought he was going to die young like his father, Bruce Lee. "I just chalked it up to, you know, stony 6 a.m. talk," said Pitt. The next year, Lee was killed at age 28 by a defective blank cartridge in a prop gun, on the set of The Crow. Pitt told his story to Esquire.