A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

Eagle Rock High School’s girls’ varsity volleyball team won its first upper-division volleyball championship ever, beating 30-time city champion Palisades High School in a playoff match over the weekend, the L.A. Times reported. Eagle Rock won three games to one, with scores of 25-21, 15-25, 26-24, 25-22. The Eagle Rock Eagles next have a match today against the Palm Desert Aztecs.

Accusations against a Silver Lake preschool are "unsubstantiated," according to a state investigation, the Los Feliz Ledger reported. The California Dept. of Social Services made this determination after a three-hour unannounced visit to P.L.A.Y. Preschool in September. Complaints against the school from last July included claims that a staff member handled a child in a rough manner and then yelled at the child. The social service agency, however, stated in its report that “there is not a preponderance of evidence to prove the alleged violations did or did not occur.”

Two Eastsiders are among the six artists making public art for Metro’s new Crenshaw/LAX Line, the L.A. Times reported. Jaime Scholnick, who works out of a studio in East Los Angeles, is doing a 400-foot-long mural for the Expo/Crenshaw station. "The area is so historical, and it’s gone through so many changes," she told the Times, discussing how her work uses images out of photographs from around the station. Meanwhile, Kenturah Davis, who lives in Highland Park and teaches at Occidental, is working on the Downtown Inglewood station, where’s she’s incorporating the newly invented word "sonder," which she defines as the experience of noticing a stranger and being curious about what their lives are like and thinking about how your life might intersect with theirs.

