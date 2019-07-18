A Roundup of Eastside News & Info
The L.A. County Sheriff's Department has renewed attention to a three-year-old investigation of a man who attacked two people with a hammer in East L.A near Bonnie Beach Place and Triggs Street. The Sheriff recently asked the public's help in finding the suspect who on March 25, 2016 assaulted a 23-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man with a hammer, apparently for no reason. Both victims suffered injuries to the head. The suspect then fled in a dark 1990s Toyota Tacoma with an extended cab. More details about the suspect can be found here. Tips regarding investigation can be phoned in to the Sheriff's office at (323) 264-4151 or (323) 981-5030. To remain anonymous, call "Crime Stoppers" at 800-222-8477, or use the website at http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.
How did a nice Jewish couple with three kids end up running Circus of Books, the now-defunct center of gay pornography and ... uh ... informal social encounters? Filmmaker and artist Rachel Mason has created a documentary exploring how her parents, Karen and Barry, ended up taking over the lease in 1982 and running the place for the next few decades, including expanding it from West Hollywood to Sunset Junction in Silver Lake, according to L.A. Magazine. Mason's documentary, Circus of Books, is currently screening at Outfest, and is scheduled to hit Netflix next fall.
The El Sereno Historical Society offers pictures of the old El Cameo Theater on Huntington Drive. Though the building now serves as a discount market, it started out in 1924 as a venue for silent movies. Back then it was just the Cameo, and reportedly didn't become El Cameo until the 1970s when it running Spanish language films. Photos from the historical society include a 1926 advertisement, as well as pictures of the theater in 1956, 1971, and recently.
