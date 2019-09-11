sl-reservoir-news-and-notes-placeholder.jpg

A Roundup of Eastside News & Info 

County Supervisors voted Tuesday to make its temporary rent control ordinance permanent, which would apply to East Los Angeles as other unincorporated neighborhoods throughout the county, according to Curbed. The measure would limit how much rent in buildings that opened before 1995 (except single-family homes) could go up each year. The amount would change each year, based on the local Consumer Price Index, but could not exceed 8 percent.

City Councilman David Ryu is one of at least three Council members who oppose proposed rules restricting where homeless people can sleep, Curbed reports. Ryu - whose District 4 includes Griffith Park, Los Feliz and part of Silver Lake - called the rules "too broad, bordering on cruel." He added, "I doubt that it would be feasible or enforceable." The rules would make it illegal to sit, sleep or lie near parks, freeway overpasses, schools or routes to schools, existing shelters, on bike and recreational paths, on crowded sidewalk areas or in major venues - about a quarter of the city in total, according to the L.A. Times. Opposing the rules along with Ryu are Mike Bonin (District 11) and Marqueece Harris-Dawson (District 8).

St. Barnabas’ Episcopal Church – which closed last year after 104 years in Eagle Rock - is being revived as “St. Be,” according to Episcopal News Service. It is being called an “exploratory community.” The diocesan community is invited to a launch party on Sept. 28.

A hillside in Montecito Heights has been turned into a micro-farm. The Los Angeles Times talks to Joanna Bassi about how she renewed a hillside that was once covered with trash.

