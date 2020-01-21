news-and-notes-boyle-heights-placeholder.jpg
The New York magazine pays a visit to the Echo Park apartment of 26-year-old illustrator Ashley Lukashevsky, who has attracted attention and clients for her optimistic art on social justice and political issues. "It gives me more hope to be able to draw what I want the future to look like instead of reinstating the harm and pain that is existing right now."

Incumbent 4th District councilman David Ryu has so far raised more than $1 million -- far more than any of his opponents -- in his bid to win reelection in the upcoming March election, says the Daily News. But his lesser known candidates have managed to effectively attract grassroots support in the district, which includes Los Feliz and a portion of Silver Lake.

Atwater Village resident Jesse Hughes, the frontman for Eagles of Death Metal, sheds tears and brings out an AK-47 during an interview with the Desert Sun four years after his rock band survived a bloody terrorist attack at a Paris concert hall.

