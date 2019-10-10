A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

The Echo Park woman who is accused of starving her son and hiding him in a closet for years will not face the death penalty, KTLA is reporting. The death penalty was taken off the table at a hearing Monday for Verónica Aguilar, 42, who is accused of killing her malnourished son. Eleven-year-old Yonatan Daniel Aguilar was found dead inside a closet in their home on Aug. 22, 2016, weighing only 34 pounds. Verónica Aguilar now faces a possible sentence of life without parole. She has pleaded not guilty to murder and child abuse resulting in death.

For his latest solo show, artist Albert Reyes - who grew up in and works out of El Sereno - told Los Angeles Magazine he's channeled a lot of anger over social issues into his work. “I’m angry about the environment. I’m angry about our government. I’m angry about why we haven’t switched over to clean energies,” he told L.A. magazine. His new show, "Dreamers of the American Dream," at Eastern Projects gallery in Chinatown also incorporates the issues of abortion bans and the Aliso Canyon gas leak in Porter Ranch. By the way, if you can’t make it to that show, at least try to drop by Reyes’ house this Halloween. He’s been building haunted houses in his backyard for the last 15 years.

A new graphic novel, "The Witches of Silverlake," is coming out in in early 2021, according to Nerds and Beyond. Written by singer-songwriter and actor Simon Curtis and drawn by Stephanie Son, it tells the story of Elliot Green, who moves across the country to Los Angeles and makes friends with the school's outcasts, only to find out that they are witches. Curtis is quoted saying, "Elliot and his coven of queer, teen witches are everything I’ve always dreamed of seeing in pop culture."

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke paid a visit on Saturday to a Boyle Heights landmark, La Casa Del Mexicano, according to The Corsair. Congressman Jimmy Gomez and State Senator Maria Elena Durazo were on hand to endorse him, as O'Rourke spoke about gun violence, climate change and economics struggles.