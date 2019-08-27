A Roundup of Eastside News & Info
A group called Sunset4All is campaigning to put in a protected bike lake along Sunset Boulevard from Echo Park to East Hollywood - specifically from Douglas Street (near Dodger Stadium) all the way to Fountain Avenue, according to Curbed. Though there are already bike lanes running along both sides of that corridor, they are not separated from traffic by anything except painted lines. Indeed, the corridor already listed on the high injury network, for streets where people are frequently injured or killed in traffic. The proposed bike lanes would not reduce the number of traffic lanes for cars. But we could lose some parking.
Were lagoon scenes in the TV show Gilligan's Island filmed at Echo Park Lake? Chris Erskine of the L.A. Times invites Dawn Wells (aka Mary Anne) to Echo Park to discuss a possible Echo Park connection - and the reminisce about the show itself. The conclusion? The lagoon scenes probably weren't shot there ... but maybe some publicity sessions were?
Billie Eilish, the Highland Park native whose song "Bad Guy" just hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100, has a brother named Finneas - and the the 22-year-old has announced the release of his own debut EP, according to Billboard. The EP "Blood Harmony" will be available on Oct. 4. Its first single, "Shelter," is already available for streaming. (By the way, Wikipedia claims that one of Billie Eilish's middle names is "Pirate." Full name: Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell.)
