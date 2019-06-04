A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

Voters will cast their ballots today on Measure EE, a proposed property tax that would raise an estimated $500 million annually for L.A. Unified. L.A. Times & LAist

A proposal to create new bus-only lanes for a new express line on Colorado Boulevard is raising concern among some Eagle Rock residents. Boulevard Sentinel

The Los Feliz Neighborhood Council has launched a monthly community cleanup after the city's Clean Streets Challenge ran out of money. Los Feliz Ledger