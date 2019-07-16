A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

The FBI is now investigating a secret clique of East Los Angeles Sheriff's deputies who have been accused of harassing and attacking younger deputies, the Los Angeles Times reports. A group calling itself Los Banditos - wearing matching tattoos of a skeleton with a sombrero, bandolier and pistol - have been described as a clique of predominantly Latino deputies who harass young Latino officers at the station. The FBI probe follows a claim of harassment and discrimination by seven deputies, as well as a claim by Sheriff Alex Villanueva officer that his department has taken steps to deal with the matter.

Opinion seemed divided at a public meeting in Eagle Rock about Metro's plan for Bus Rapid Transit lanes, according to Boulevard Sentinel and StreetsblogLA. About half the audience speakers favored running the bus route down Colorado Boulevard, while the other half wanted it to take the 134 Freeway. About 350 members of the public massed into Eagle Rock Plaza for Metro's presentation, and about 70 community members handed in speaker cards. Metro itself has recommended the Colorado Boulevard route. If that plan is enacted, Colorado Boulevard would have a bus-only lane - part of a "bus rapid corridor" between Pasadena and North Hollywood.

Roosevelt Golf Course in Griffith Park is now being irrigated with recycled water instead of drinking water, with the completion of an irrigation retrofit project that broke ground last September, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Roosevelt is the eighth city golf course to making this kind of switch.