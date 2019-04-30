A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

The number of Cal State L.A. students and workers under a measles quarantine had dropped to 221 by Monday afternoon as they were cleared by health officials, according to a campus update. At one point more than 650 persons were told to go home and avoid as much contact as possible with other persons after they might have been exposed to the measles at the university library earlier this month. Cal State LA faculty members are accommodating students who are missing classes because of the quarantine. The quarantine period ends on Thursday, May 2.

Artist Larry M. Nichols passed away earlier this month in the Echo Park home he shared with his husband and partner of 42 years, Rob Kibler. Nichols had a 30-year career as a layout artist and director and was also a painter and jewelry maker. Nichols was 84.