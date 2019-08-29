A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

Lincoln Heights-based Forever 21 is preparing possibly to file for bankruptcy, according to the Los Angeles Times. The fashion retailer, which started life as a clothing store in Highland Park, has reportedly met with little success in recently in trying to gain additional financing and restructure its debt. Currently, Forever 21 operates more than 800 stores worldwide. A bankruptcy would help it get rid of some of the more unprofitable stores branches.

A man and woman suspected in a pair of attempted armed robberies were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon at the end of an approximately 40-minute car chase that included the suspect vehicle being driven against opposing traffic while narrowly missing other vehicles, according to City News Service. The chase began about 4:40 p.m. in the area of Union Pacific and Indiana avenues near the border of Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles. It ended about 5:20 p.m. in Bell Gardens after deputies with guns drawn caught up with the suspects, who had abandoned the car they were in and tried to escape on foot.

