A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

The effort to extend the 710 Freeway through El Sereno to Pasadena has looked pretty dead for awhile. Now a new state law is really ending it for good, according to the Pasadena Star-News. Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed Senate Bill 7, which sets a number of guidelines for properties owned by Caltrans. Among the other mandates of the new law: The section of the 710 from Alhambra Avenue in Los Angeles to California Boulevard in Pasadena will be removed from the California freeway and expressway system on Jan. 1, 2024.

A temporary moratorium on "no-fault" evictions proposed by Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell is moving forward in the City Council, according to the L.A. Times. The Council has now asked the city attorney to develop a pair of emergency ordinances, NBC LA said. This comes in anticipation of the state's new Tenant Protections Act, which will limit rent increases and arbitrary evictions in certain buildings throughout the state. Many speculate that landlords may be in a hurry to evict tenants in some non-rent controlled buildings before the law goes into effect in January.

KCET takes an in-depth look at Griffith J. Griffith - the man who donated the land for Griffith Park, but who also shot his wife in the face in a fit of drunken paranoia.

Travelers far from home may find genuine East L.A.-style Mexican food in an unlikely spot - Seoul, South Korea, served up by a man who can never come back to America, the L.A. Times reported. Christian Morales was born in Korea, but raised by a Mexican abuela in East L.A. After a career in drug dealing and a couple of arrests, he was eventually deported. Now he and his wife run El Pino 323 - which now has a staff of 12, including two who just make tortillas from scratch.