A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

Busbee, a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer who continued working out of a studio in Glassell Park even after finding success in Nashville, has died at age 43, according to the L.A. Times. Though a cause of death has not been stated officially, Variety has reported that a friend of his said he’d been diagnosed over the summer with brain cancer. Busbee was known for his work with country singer Maren Morris, as well as Lady Antebellum, Keith Urban and Carly Pearce. He was also known for using aspects of pop and soul music outside of country’s standard sound.

A developer wants to build a major housing project along the L.A. River bordering Glassell Park and Atwater Village. But the project is hitting a bank of opposition from many neighbors, as well as the Friends of the Los Angeles River and the Natural Resources Defense Council, according to the L.A. Times. Set along seven acres near the 2 Freeway, Casitas Lofts would consist of 419 units of mostly upscale apartments, with offices and restaurants. That would put it near Rio de Los Angeles State Park and Taylor Yard. "Over my dead body will we see 419 apartment units go up at the entrance to a state park we fought so long and hard for," said Julia Meltzer - founder of Clockshop, a nonprofit arts organization in a nearby Elysian Valley neighborhood - told the Times. But Councilman Gil Cedillo, whose district includes this property, said, "A developer is coming forward with a plan to build colorful and bright new housing, clean up soil on the lot and improve public access to an adjacent state park at no cost to the city."

Lincoln Heights-based Loot Crate, once ranked as the fastest-growing private company in the country, has a new owner after it fell into bankruptcy. A bankruptcy court judge approved the $30 million sale of Loot Crate to a company whose majority owner is Joel Weinshanker, who also controls Graceland and is a partner in Elvis Presley Enterprises, reports the L.A. Business Journal. Loot Crate grew rapidly mailing out millions of packages stuffed with gamer, sports and pop culture memorabilia to 50,000 paying subscribers before it went deep into debt.