A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

Grants are being given next year to four local nonprofits, Boulevard Sentinel reported. Friends of the Los Angeles River (FoLAR) is getting $99,600 from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, to teach students about the L.A. River. Meanwhile, the Eastside Arts Initiative is granting money to the Santa Cecilia Orchestra, in Eagle Rock ($25,000) to broaden its arts programming; the Orchestra Plaza de la Raza ($25,000), a new company of student performers, which will be created for the School of Performing and Visual Arts at Plaza de la Raza in Lincoln Heights; and the Center for the Arts Eagle Rock ($10,000) to produce “Balay/Bahay: Creating Community” - transforming the interior of the arts center one evening each month into a replica of a night market in Manila.

A new way of owning real estate - “tenancy in common” - has resulted in some surprisingly cheap home prices in Silver Lake an Echo Park, the Los Angeles Times noted. The drawback? Buyers won’t actually own their individual units - just a share in a larger property, like a share of stocking a company. And landlords sometimes have to remove existing renters in order to sell off shares of their building, the Times said. And the complications don't end there - extending into mortgage options, property taxes and co-owners who might refuse to pay their fair share of Home Owner Association fees.

A pursuit of a carjacker that began in East Los Angeles ended with a crash in Alhambra on Saturday night, CBSLA reported. The theft report initially came in from the 900 block of Goodrich Boulevard in Commerce, where the victim said someone pointed a gun at him and took his silver BMW 325i. After spotting the car in East L.A., Sheriff's deputies chased the car briefly before t collided with another vehicle at Mission Road and Fremont Avenue in Alhambra. At least one suspect has been taken into custody.