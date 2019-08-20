A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

A native of Highland Park now has the No. 1 hit on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart, according to the L.A. Times. Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" just hit the top Monday, finally topping Lil Nas X's record-breaking 19 weeks in first place with "Old Town Road." Before this, "Bad Guy" had already set a record of its own: being in second place for longer than any other song in the history of the Hot 100 before reaching No. 1 - a total of nine weeks. The 17-year-old Eilish grew up homeschooled, joined the Los Angeles Children’s Choir when she was 8 years old, and uploaded her first single to SoundCloud in 2015.

The Greyhound Bar & Grill in Highland Park was vandalized on Thursday when a swastika was carved into the wall in the men's room, L.A. Taco reported. The bar posted about the incident on Facebook, saying, "this business was founded by two people and [sic] color and two Jewish people.... We have no choice but to view this symbol as a direct weapon of hate towards both our business and our community." There are no suspects in the incident.

Officials warned motorists to be extra careful around L.A. schools as more than 600,000 students returned to classes on the first day of instruction at LAUSD. CBS2