A Roundup of Eastside News & Info
A native of Highland Park now has the No. 1 hit on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart, according to the L.A. Times. Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" just hit the top Monday, finally topping Lil Nas X's record-breaking 19 weeks in first place with "Old Town Road." Before this, "Bad Guy" had already set a record of its own: being in second place for longer than any other song in the history of the Hot 100 before reaching No. 1 - a total of nine weeks. The 17-year-old Eilish grew up homeschooled, joined the Los Angeles Children’s Choir when she was 8 years old, and uploaded her first single to SoundCloud in 2015.
The Greyhound Bar & Grill in Highland Park was vandalized on Thursday when a swastika was carved into the wall in the men's room, L.A. Taco reported. The bar posted about the incident on Facebook, saying, "this business was founded by two people and [sic] color and two Jewish people.... We have no choice but to view this symbol as a direct weapon of hate towards both our business and our community." There are no suspects in the incident.
Officials warned motorists to be extra careful around L.A. schools as more than 600,000 students returned to classes on the first day of instruction at LAUSD. CBS2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.