A Roundup of Eastside News & Info
Twenty-five people are living in a 5-bedroom house in Highland Park - and KCRW explores how these two dozen-plus roommates have adapted to L.A.'s steep rental market. "We have a tenant who came from a homeless shelter and a tenant who’s a physics intern out at JPL," said resident and KCRW field producer Helen Harlan. Another roommate in the Craftsman home near Figueroa and Avenue 57 pointed out that immigrants have been living like this in Los Angeles for a long time. “I know a lot of people who grew up with a family of 15 in a single room,” said Andres Vidaurre.
Eagle Rock High School is the first public school in California to get a hard-wired earthquake early warning system, according to ABC7. It’s connected to the school's public announcement system, and announces, in a loud voice, “Earthquake. Expect shaking. Drop. Cover. Hold on. Protect yourself now.” This new kind of earthquake warning system is already installed in elevators, high rises, private schools and the L.A. Metro.
Police say an El Sereno man was found with three pounds of marijuana and $116,000 in cash in the trunk of his car during a traffic stop in South Pasadena, according to the South Pasadena Review. Police also say more marijuana as well as illegal firearms turned up in his El Sereno home. The 30-year-old man, whose name has not been released, could face multiple felony charges, but these charges have not been formalized. The arrest came out of a routine traffic stop at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.
