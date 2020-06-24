news and notes highland park photo

A Roundup of Eastside News & Info 

The troubles besetting City Councilman Jose Huizar now also seem to involve his wife, the L.A. Times reported. Richelle Huizar may be called to testify in a case against her husband. Councilman Huizar was arrested Tuesday, suspected of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from a developer in exchange for his support of a downtown high-rise project. Though Richelle Huizar has not been identified as a member of a “criminal enterprise,” she has been under scrutiny by investigators, who have been documenting her activities, including her bank deposits and her attendance at a meeting to discuss a consulting agreement that prosecutors have called an "indirect bribe."

Among the core leadership of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles is a Cal State L.A. professor and former chair of the college’s Pan-African Studies department, Melina Abdullah. The L.A. Times profiles Abdullah and other leaders of BLM LA - one of the most passionate and influential centers of activity for the current swirl of protests.

A film that was shot mostly in Echo Park and Silver Lake will be screening online June 25-28 through via The American Cinematheque in Hollywood. "I'll Be Around," by Silver Lake filmmaker Mike Cuenca, takes place over the course of one day, before and during an post-punk music festival. More than 50 eccentric characters talk about music, romance and artistic and existential dilemmas. The cast includes J Mascis (Dinosaur Jr), Jonah Ray, (“Mystery Science Theater 3000”), Frank Agnew (The Adolescents), Casey Royer (D.I.), and Pleasant Gehman (punk icon).

