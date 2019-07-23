A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

Remember that ban on sleeping in cars on residential streets? It quietly expired at the end of last month, NBC pointed out. LAPD officers have been instructed to stop issuing citations for it. A proposal to extend the ordinance to Jan. 1, 2020 is still pending in the City Council - which is not coming back from the summer recess until the end of July.

Video on CBS shows an Echo Park mother being taken into custody by two men dressed as ICE agents. Neighbors say the woman had told them she came to the United States from Guatemala when she was 3 years old. The woman's husband also told a neighbor the woman had a marijuana possession charge from when she was in her 20s. She had also applied for citizenship six months ago. Though the location of the arrest is not identified in the video, it seems to be near Bonnie Brae Street, a few blocks west of Echo Park Lake.

Police are investigating whether a city employee illegally videotaped activities inside City Councilman Jose Huizar’s El Sereno field office, and the councilman has placed an aide on administrative leave, the L.A. Times reported. The name of the staffer and what was recorded have not been released, and no arrests have been made. Huizar’s office reported the incident to law enforcement. Huizar, in the meantime, has other troubles. FBI agents raided his offices and his home in Boyle Heights last year, hauling out boxes of materials, and real estate developers have been subpoenaed to turn over information on fundraising and communications with the councilman’s office. He is also being sued by two former aides who say they faced retaliation for complaining that the councilman was engaged in an extramarital affair with a staffer.

Henry Lozano, a political aide and advisor to politicians such as Xavier Becerra, Edward Roybal and Gloria Molina, has died at age 85, the Los Angeles Times said. Though Lozano was born in Texas, it was in Los Angeles where he started advising Latino and Latina politicians early in their careers. He worked with emerging politicians from East L.A., as well as city council candidates from Pico Rivera and Montebello, school board candidates for the El Rancho Unified School District, and Becerra in her run for Congress in the early 1990s. His funeral service is on July 25 at Resurrection Church in Boyle Heights.

Maybe the most unrealistic part of the movie “La La Land” was when they drove straight up to Griffith Observatory without waiting behind a huge line of cars. Now an engineering firm is studying whether and how to install something like a gondola to get people in and out of the park, Curbed reports. The firm, Stantec, was hired by the city, and is in the early stages of compiling a study on costs and potential routes for an aerial tram.

A woman in East Hollywood was shot to death while walking to a friend's house Thursday, KTLA reported. Cindy Lopez, 27, was shot on the 900 block of North Oxford Avenue. The shooter was described as about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing shorts and a blue shirt and heading north on foot. Police said the shooting does not appear to be random. Lopez had been studying criminal justice and hoped to become a lawyer.