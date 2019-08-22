A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

A man claiming to be from Lincoln Heights is suspected of shooting a business owner in South Los Angeles, after the victim said he was not hiring that day, CBS reported. The job seeker visited a business on the 1700 block of East 111th Street on Aug. 12 at about 5 a.m., and asked about getting a job. Employees told him the business was not hiring, as did the owner. The suspect then allegedly took out a handgun and fired several shots at the owner, hitting him in the arm. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. He identified himself to witnesses as Julian and said he was from Lincoln Heights.

Isabel Guillen, a breast cancer survivor in Boyle Heights, has now been reaching out to cancer patients for the last nine years, and helping them get their kids ready to go back to school, ABC7 reports. She provides support, such as pamper days for mothers and back-to-school supplies. "It means a lot because [my children] ... for days have been asking me for the things," one cancer patient told ABC. "I didn't have the possibility of buying them crayons and notebooks."

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The public pool at Griffith Park will stay open an extra few weeks this year - all through September, the Los Feliz Ledger reported. The Riverside Drive pool had originally been scheduled to close after Labor Day, but will now remain open on weekends through September 29.