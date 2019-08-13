A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

A man has been charged with murder, after allegedly punching and killing a 70-year-old Highland Park man in a seemingly random attack Downtown last month, KTLA reports. Police say Gerson Carrillotorres, 23, was walking in the opposite direction of Julius Rondez, 70, along the 400 block of East Temple Street on July 2. Carrillotorres allegedly turned around and "hooked his right arm around the victim’s neck," according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement. Rondez was knocked to the ground and struck his head against the pavement. He died a day later. The Filipino immigrant regularly took the Gold Line from his Highland Park home to work, his daughter said.

A pair of twins are key players on Eagle Rock High School's football team. Axel Ayers is a new quarterback on the team, and his brother Alex will be his main receiver, the L.A. Times reports. Both twins will also play safety for the defense.

Gov. Gavin Newsom pardoned a former crack cocaine user who became sober and helped other women transition from prison to society, the L.A. Times said. Susan H. Burton, who was raised in housing projects in East Los Angeles, founded A New Way of Life Reentry Project, which provides housing for women after they leave prison and helps them find work and recover from addiction. She has received several awards for her work. Before prison, Burton was sexually assaulted several times. Then in 1982, her 5-year-old son was accidentally hit and killed by an off-duty LAPD officer. She turned to crack cocaine and was in and out of prison until she finally became sober.

Jose Ramirez grows food - and art - in his own garden in Boyle Heights. Spectrum News profiles the elementary school teacher who currently has an exhibit of paintings at the Central Library. Called "In His Own Soil" ("En su propia tierra"), the collection of paintings feature his garden as well as the L.A. skyline. Spectrum reports that Ramirez bought the empty lot next to his house in 2014 and turned it into a 7,000-square-foot private garden.

Another gang member has been sentenced to prison over firebombing the homes of black residents in the Boyle Heights area five years ago in order to drive African-Americans out of the area, MyNews LA said. Josue "Malo" Garibay, 26, of Boyle Heights, has been sentenced to a dozen years in prison, plus three years of supervised release. Garibay is the fifth of eight defendants to be sentenced in the case. He admitted that the gang targeted apartments in the Ramona Gardens complex because of the occupants’ race and color.