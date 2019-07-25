A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

A man was sentenced to 40 years in state prison for the sexual assaults of three young boys in restrooms at area parks, including a boy in Belvedere Park in East L.A., according to City News Service. Eduardo Ciarelli, 40, had pleaded no contest last month to two counts of forcible oral sodomy of a child under 14 and one count each of forcible lewd act on a child. The attacks took place in 2017 and 2011, when he assaulted a 7-year-old boy at Belvedere Park in January 2011

The new Sixth Street Bridge will now take two years longer than expected to complete, according to Curbed. The contractor now estimates the work will be finished in early 2022, not in late 2020. Part of the problem: It's tough to coordinate five different rail agencies, including Metro and Metrolink. There are also other, unspecified construction challenges. With the delay comes a budget increase - from $482 million to $488 million. The bridge will connect Boyle Heights and the Arts District.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Where exactly is the Eastside of Los Angeles? Those boundaries have have traditionally applied to largely Mexican-American neighborhoods east of the L.A. River, such as Boyle Heights, El Sereno and Lincoln Heights - but now also seem to include places such as Los Feliz and Echo Park. LAist asks a few experts on the subject, including The Eastsider's publisher Jesus Sanchez, who notes, “For me, [the Eastside] is basically from like unincorporated East L.A. all the way to Los Feliz and Hollywood. It’s a feel or vibe ... it’s, ‘Would I feel at home here?’ It’s very personal, which is something that explains a lot of the friction over the issue.”