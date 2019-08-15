A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

A man in Eagle Rock was shot in the face Tuesday while sitting in his car, apparently as a result of a possible love triangle, CBS LA is reporting. The victim was sitting in a car on Townsend Avenue and Yosemite Drive just after midnight when another man walked up to the car and shot him. The victim was rushed to a hospital in stable condition. A possible suspect was found a couple of blocks away and taken into custody.

A text message service now alerts homeless people about free events and services near Echo Park, Silver Lake and Atwater Village, ABC 7 said. Sachin Medhekar, vice chair of the Echo Park Neighborhood Council, started the chain alert system in partnership with a local neighborhood homelessness coalition. Since launching the service in March, the service has sent out about 1,000 texts per month, with more than 100 people having subscribed. "Anytime there are one of these events, like a mobile shower, the texts go out and it's been really cool because I talk to people who do check-in and they're saying it's effective," Medhekar told ABC.

Glassell Park has had a bigger decrease in shoplifting reports this year than any neighborhood in the city, according to Crosstown. Meanwhile, reports of shoplifting want up 3% throughout the city for the first six months of 2019, compared to the same time last year.