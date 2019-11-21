A Roundup of Eastside News & Info
Musicians in Boyle Heights on Tuesday celebrated the yearly anniversary of Mariachi Plaza - this time, the 30th anniversary, the L.A. Times reported. It’s here where, in a normal, these musicians in traditional mariachi suits vie for gigs. On Tuesday, however, they dropped the competition and performed together around the altar to Santa Cecilia.
Maebe A. Girl, who claims to be the first drag queen elected to public office in California, has qualified for the primary election ballot to run against the 28th U.S. Congressional District Rep. Adam Schiff, according to the Los Feliz Ledger. Girl, who was elected to the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council Governing Board last spring, told the Ledger she submitted several hundred signatures to qualify for the March 3 ballot. She only needed 60.
An Indian sports bar named Pijja Palace is slated to replace the Silver Lake foot clinic on Sunset Boulevard that once sported the famous Happy Foot/Sad Foot sign, according to Eater L.A. The Sunset Foot Clinic has moved to a new location on Beverly Boulevard near Virgil Avenue while the old sign now rests at the Y-Que Trading Post in Los Feliz.
