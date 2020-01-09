silver lake reservoir news and notes placeholder

A Roundup of Eastside News & Info 

KTLA reports that a burglar broke into and attempted to steal cash from two Colorado Boulevard restaurants in Eagle Rock earlier this week in the latest crimes to target the neighborhood's main commercial strip. In early November, a few business burglaries and vandalism took place near Colorado and Eagle Rock boulevards. A year ago, five Colorado Boulevard businesses were broken into in a single night.

Nobody was hurt when a truck collided with an empty Gold Line train car about 3 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1300 block of East First Street in Boyle Heights, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

29-year-old Ben Proudfoot, a short-form documentarian and founder of Breakwater Studios in Los Feliz, was recently named one of Forbes‘ 30 Under 30, says the Los Feliz Ledger.

Does the Eastside start in East L.A or Echo Park? Silver Lake or Boyle Heights? Blogger Tony Pierce asks the question in some on-the-street interviews for Los Angeleno.

It's been nearly twenty years since Historic Filipinotown was officially recognized by the city.  The L.A. Times explores how that came to be, the area's historic role as a first-stop for Filipino immigrants over the decades and the challenges posed by gentrification. 

Apparel News stops by the Lincoln Heights workspace of fashion designer Elliott Evan, whose latest collections put an avant-garde spin on military-inspired fashion. The look includes oversize jackets, paratrooper-style gloves and hat with a mesh mask.

One Thousand Birds, a sound and technology studio has left Culver City behind for a new studio in Highland Park. The new studio is on the second floor of the former Owl Pharmacy on Figueroa Street that now serve as the L.A. officers for the ad and marketing agency Chandelier Creative. The company has hired Jackie! Zhou as Sound Designer & Mixer and KT Pipal as Sound Designer & Producer as part of the Eastside move. OTB will collaborate on projects with Chandelier Creative on sound design and mix for Old Navy. The firm has also worked on sound design/mix for an upcoming FKA Twigs music video and a sound design/spatial mix for a VR project with Disney. 

