A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

Echo Park is seeing a new model of local real estate investment, in which people can buy a share of a property portfolio in the same way they might buy shares in a company, according to Impact Alpha. A neighborhood investment company called Nico has bought three rent-stabilized apartment complexes and will transfer them to a real estate investment trust, in which people can invest as little as $100. The REIT will renovate and manage additional income-producing properties, while investors will own part of the properties and get a share of the income they produce.

Godfrey Santos Plata is making a bid to become the first out immigrant elected to the California Legislature, according to the Bay Area Reporter. Santos is running for the state's 53rd Assembly District seat, which includes Boyle Heights and East Hollywood, as well as Koreatown, Downtown, Little Tokyo, MacArthur Park, and Pico Union. He's challenging Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles), who has already secured the endorsement of the state Democratic Party.

State Assemblywoman Laura Friedman announced she will be running for a third term, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Democrat represents the 43rd District, which includes Silver Lake and Los Feliz, as well as Glendale, Burbank and the Hollywood Hills. The former Glendale City Council member and film industry executive gained national attention recently for authoring a statewide ban on new animal fur products. Heading into the future, Friedman has said she’ll be prioritizing homelessness and affordable housing.

Emmy Award-winner Dana Gould will host "Christmas With a Z" at at The Satellite in Silver Lake, according to Broadway World. The show will benefit efforts to register Democrats in crucial battleground voting areas across the country. Gould will be performing as "Dr. Zaius." from the movie "Planet of the Apes." He told Broadway World, "If Christmas in Los Angeles means anything, it's a seven-foot clown and a talking orangutan in an Elvis jumpsuit joining forces to get people to vote."

The L.A. Times visits the Highland Park home of Billie Eilish, the 17-year-old electro-goth singer who has been nominated for six Grammys, including album, song, record and best new artist.