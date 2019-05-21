A Roundup of Eastside News & Info
Occidental College is entering the second phase of raising $225 million in donations. The "Oxy campaign for Good" has already raised $118 million in donations and pledges during the "quiet phase" of the fundraiser. Now, the Eagle Rock college is launching a more high-profile campaign to raise the remainder. The liberal arts college plans to spend $100 million on endowed student scholarships; $50 million for endowed professorships and student programs; $40 million on campus beautification and modernization and $35 million to underwrite the experience of current students.
USC paid nearly $1 million to break ties to the former dean of its Boyle Heights medical school in the wake of a drug use scandal. L.A. Times
Glassell Park is home to the label and factory of 21-year-old fashion designer Reese Cooper, whose $146 t-shirts, $588 knit sweaters and $1,180 varsity jackets are attracting fans and buyers at Barney's New York and other high-end retailers. L.A. Times
Why was voter turnout so low in the District 5 school board race? A consultant explains why voters who failed to vote are not to blame. LAist
