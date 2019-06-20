A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

One of the most underrated needs among the homeless is access to a shower - something that's offered (along with clothing and hot meals) to homeless residents every weekend by the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition. The L.A. Times covered SELAH (which stands for Silver Lake, Echo Park, Los Feliz, Atwater Village and Hollywood) setting up a four-stalled mobile shower trailer in the parking lot of Silver Lake Community Church. "I feel wonderful. God, I can’t tell you," said Susan Samuelson, who has been living on the streets for about a decade and said she hadn't had a shower in "years."

Denise Verret, the Interim Director of the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, has been nominated to become its permanent director - the first African-American woman to lead a zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. "Denise brings a wealth of expertise, knowledge, and dedication to the task of meeting the core mission of the L.A. Zoo," said Mayor Eric Garcetti, in making the nomination. The Director of the L.A. Zoo oversees more than 1,400 animals and two million visitors each year. Verret would also run the Zoo’s California Condor Recovery program. She has worked for the City of Los Angeles for 30 years, including the last 19 as the Zoo’s Deputy Director, and the last 14 as a Zoo Accreditation Inspector for the national Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

