A female Occidental College student died at a hospital on Monday shortly after being found in medical distress in a campus residence, President Jonathan Veitch said in a campus email. The cause of death is not known. The first-year student contacted the Campus Safety department shortly after noon and was then transported in an ambulance to the hospital with two college employees. "This is a terrible and shocking loss for our entire community," Veitch said in his email. A campus memorial service is being planned for the student.

An archive of more than 500 original drawings, blueprints, and ephemera related to Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House is now available online, according to the City of LA’s Department of Cultural Affairs. The new archive is part of efforts to raise awareness of the hilltop landmark following a $4.4 million renovation and designation as a UNESCO World Heritage site. The works posted online date from 1918 through the early 21st century. "Now everyone interested in Frank Lloyd Wright may view documents previously available only to scholars,” said Jeffrey Herr, DCA’s Hollyhock House Curator. 

Opponents running against incumbent David Ryu in the Council District 4 election have faulted him over his actions on homelessness and political contributions from real estate interests, reports the L.A. Times in a preview of the March primary election. Ryu, whose sprawling district includes Los Feliz and a corner of Silver Lake, has defended himself, pointing out his efforts to speed up construction of temporary homeless shelters and build long-term housing. The first-time councilmember also rebuffed criticism that his ordinance to restrict campaign contributions from real estate developers to city officials did not go far enough. “It’s easy on the activist side to point fingers,” Ryu told the Times.

