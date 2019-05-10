A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

Step this way to explore the painted public stairways of Silver Lake -- an approximately 6-mile loop that includes a dozen stairs L.A. Times

The city Department of Transportation has unveiled an updated parking website that officials say make it easier to find info on permits, facilities, meters, citations and other topics, including how to fight your ticket.

Meet the groups and individuals behind the new Eagle Rock Dog Park, which will officially open to the public and pooches during a grand opening on Saturday, May 11. Boulevard Sentinel

A brightly colored Angelino Heights Victorian known as Heretic House has become a center for L.A. atheists, says Religious News Service. Bobbie Kirkhart bought the home on East Edgeware Road a decade ago in part to create a version of an "old church fellowship hall” – but without the religion. The two-story home has hosted Atheists United game nights, atheist and humanist discussion groups and an atheist choir. Kirkhart once tried to organize a regular poker night, but discovered that "atheists aren’t big gamblers."

