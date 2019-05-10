news and notes highland park photo
The Eastsider

A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

Step this way to explore the painted public stairways of Silver Lake -- an approximately 6-mile loop that includes a dozen stairs L.A. Times

The city Department of Transportation has unveiled an updated parking website that officials say make it easier to find info on permits, facilities, meters, citations and other topics, including how to fight your ticket.

Meet the groups and individuals behind the new Eagle Rock Dog Park, which will officially open to the public and pooches during a grand opening on Saturday, May 11. Boulevard Sentinel

A brightly colored Angelino Heights Victorian known as Heretic House has become a center for L.A. atheistssays Religious News Service. Bobbie Kirkhart bought the home on East Edgeware Road a decade ago in part to create a version of an "old church fellowship hall” – but without the religion. The two-story home has hosted Atheists United game nights, atheist and humanist discussion groups and an atheist choir. Kirkhart once tried to organize a regular poker night, but discovered that "atheists aren’t big gamblers."

Eastside Scene

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Tags

Load comments