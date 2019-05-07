A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

Leana Wen, the head of Planned Parenthood, skipped high school and began attending Cal State L.A. at the age of 13, according to the New York Times. Wen, who was part of the El Sereno school's early entrance program, graduated summa cum laude from Cal State L.A. with a B.S. in biochemistry when she was only 18.

The mother of an eighth-grader at a Boyle Heights charter school filed a police report after she said that four classmates set her daughter's hair on fire with a lighter, reports CBS2.

The staff at Valerie Echo Park spent Saturday morning cleaning up after a break-in at the Echo Park Avenue bakery and cafe. "Business ownership is not for the faint of heart," said a post on the cafe's Instagram. "For our Echo Park neighbors who are walking by right now, we are okay...ish. It stings for sure but no one was hurt."

School board candidates Jackie Goldberg and Heather Repenning are scheduled to present their views on the future of L.A. Unified during a candidates forum on Thursday, May 9 at Gabriella Charter School in Echo Park. Goldberg and Repenning will face off during the May 14 runoff.

Designer Gere Kavanaugh of Angelino Heights is the subject of a new book, A Colorful Life: Gere Kavanaugh, Designer. The 90-year-old has been involved in industrial, interior and architectural design during a career that began in the 1950s. Kavanaugh "epitomized the craft and folk vibe of the '60s and '70s California design scene," according to publisher Princeton Architectural Press. Kavanaugh was quoted in an Eastsider story about the growing use of black, gray, brown and other dark colors on storefronts and homes. “I am not a fan of gray,” she said. “Gray is fabulous in Seattle and the East. It has more bounce. The way they use gray here is more flat.”

Eastside Scene