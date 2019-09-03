A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

Police Commissioner Sandra Figueroa-Villa failed to report funds received by her Echo Park-based nonprofit has received millions of dollars from the city, the L.A. Times reported. Figueroa-Villa -- who, the Times also notes, barely speaks up at public meetings -- is the executive director of El Centro Del Pueblo, which has received $7.6 million since 2014 through the mayor’s Gang Reduction and Youth Development program (GRYD) to work with the Rampart and Northeast police divisions on gang issues. Figueroa-Villa said she did not know she needed to disclose the source of her personal income. El Centro Del Pueblo, by the way, is also a key player in an Echo Park controversy, in which the city wants to build affordable housing where the nonprofit is currently operating a recreation area.

After 120 years of churning out small religious tracts that preachers can hand out in the street, the Free Tract Society is closing its Highland Park printing press, Los Angeles Magazine reports. The printing operation moved to York Boulevard in the early 1980s after prior locations in MacArthur Park, Eagle Rock, Crocker Street, San Pedro Street and, at the very beginning in 1897, Salt Lake City. At its peak, the Society printed more than 650 different tracts in 20 languages, producing 20 million pieces a year during the Great Depression. Recent titles have included "Answers to Your Spiritual Questions," "The Roman's Map to Heaven" and "God's Message to All."

A children’s center and the Atwater Village church that houses recently found themselves at odds over money, as both struggle to get by, the Los Angeles Times reports. Atwater Park Baptist Church has kept rent low for the Atwater Park Center, an early intervention program for children with developmental disabilities. But the center has now had to agree to a rent increase of nearly 33 percent, from $5,500 to $7,291, to cover rising utility costs, janitorial services and supplies. The center has a slim income. But with a shrinking congregation, so does the church.

Highland Park Veterans Memorial is set to be dedicated on November 11, after repairs and renovations that included bringing the fountain back to life, according to the Boulevard Sentinel. Work on the memorial at York Boulevard and Figueroa Street has been ongoing since December