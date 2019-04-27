A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

Kids as young as 11 can attend and graduate from Cal State L.A. under its Early Entrance Program for academically gifted students known as "EEPsters." L.A. Times

Mayor Eric Garcetti celebrated Arbor Day during a "Tree Summit" of urban foresters and city officials that was held in Elysian Park. Public Works commissioner and Echo Park resident Cecilia Cabello said that planting trees is an "equity issue" and "provide much needed canopy in under-shaded and under-served areas of our city." My News LA

Want a speed hump on your street? The city is taking new applications starting May 1. CityofLA