A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

Preliminary hearings have begun for Veronica Aguilar, accused of killing her 11-year-old son after keeping him hidden in a closet for at least three years, according to City News Service. The emaciated body of Yonatan Daniel Aguilar was discovered in the family's home on the 2100 block of Santa Ynez Street on Aug. 22, 2016. A prosecutor said they would add a special circumstance charge of torture if the case goes to trial.

No, the former Yolk retail store on Silver Lake Boulevard is not about to become a drive-through Starbucks - despite a sign that said it is, according to Curbed. Neighbors were already steamed at the property owner for tearing down much of the Streamline Moderne storefront last April without the right permits. Then, a few days ago, a vinyl sign appeared on the fencing around the site advertising a new location for the mammoth coffee chain. The sign, however, is a hoax, the property owner, Anup Jogani, told Curbed. He added that, while it's not the first time the site has been defaced, it's certainly the most technically impressive. "They printed out a whole sign," Jogani said.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

A procession escorted the body of Los Angeles County sheriff's Deputy Joseph Solano from the county coroner in Boyle Heights to a cemetery in East L.A., KTLA reported. Solano was shot while off-duty at a Jack-in-the-Box in Alhambra. He died at a hospital on Wednesday. He was 50. A man from Utah, Rhett Mckenzie Nelson, has been charged in his death and in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown L.A.

Raul Ruiz, a journalist and activist for the Chicano movement in L.A., has died at age 78, according to the L.A. Times. Ruiz may be best known for photographing the police aiming tear gas launchers at the Silver Dollar Café in East Los Angeles, where L.A. times reporter Ruben Salazar was killed in the wake of the National Chicano Moratorium March of August 1970.