Five of the Democratic candidates for president in 2020 appeared at Cal State LA on Sunday, according to Cal State L.A. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, former U.S. Housing Secretary Julián Castro, billionaire businessman and philanthropist Tom Steyer and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris participated in the campus’s 2019 Democratic Presidential Forum on Latino Issues. Buttigieg said he would propose investing $430 billion in housing in the U.S. Sanders confirmed that his Medicare for All plan would cover undocumented immigrants, while Castro emphasized his support for DACA and comprehensive immigration reform. Steyer said he would make sure the U.S. honors the rights of asylum seekers, Harris said she plans to offer free community college, debt-free college, and loan forgiveness for people or families earning less than $100,000 a year. She would also require student loans be interest free.

L.A. Magazine profiles five of the major candidates for the City Council seat in District 14, which is being vacated by José Huizar. The article give some background on Kevin de León, Mónica Garcia, Cyndi Otteson, Jamie Tijerina, Marcus Lovingood, and Hal Bastian, as well as some of the issues in the the race, including homelessness and, obversely, housing development.

A rule that would ban developers with business before the city from making donations to an elected official or candidate for city office has been passed by a committee and sent to the full Los Angeles City Council for approval, according to the Los Feliz Ledger. The rule has been part of a campaign finance package led by Councilmember David Ryu. The committee did not forward another part of the package, however, that would ban donations to a political action committee or nonprofit at the request of an elected official.