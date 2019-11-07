A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

Helen Kelley, a former nun who led a resistance among nuns in the 1960s against the hierarchy of the Catholic Church, has died at age 94, the Los Feliz Ledger reported. She was president of the former Immaculate Heart College in Los Feliz from 1963 to 1977. She later became part of the Carter administration, as deputy associate director for Older Americans Volunteer Programs. Funeral services will be held later this month.

A crowd in El Sereno lined up to look at a home that's just 84 square-feet in size, CBS LA reported. Working with the Latch Collective, architect Caleb Quezada arrived with the home hitched to a U-Haul pickup truck. The living space includes a kitchen, a dining area and a bedroom – though not all at the same time. Want to use the kitchen? You have to close the dining room. Unfortunately, since these homes require a concrete pad with plumbing and a sewer line, it's not currently legal to live in a house like this in Los Angeles.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Shepard Fairey, the artist responsible for Barack Obama’s iconic “Hope” portrait, is celebrating 30 years in the art world with a retrospective of his work at the Over the Influence gallery in the Arts District, L.A. Magazine reports. Titled “Facing the Giant: 3 Decades of Dissent,” the show features 30 original art pieces from Fairey’s 30 years as a painter, muralist, and street artist. “It doesn’t feel like it’s been [that long],” says the 49-year-old Fairey, who lives in Los Feliz and has a large workspace and gallery in Echo Park.