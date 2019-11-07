A Roundup of Eastside News & Info
Helen Kelley, a former nun who led a resistance among nuns in the 1960s against the hierarchy of the Catholic Church, has died at age 94, the Los Feliz Ledger reported. She was president of the former Immaculate Heart College in Los Feliz from 1963 to 1977. She later became part of the Carter administration, as deputy associate director for Older Americans Volunteer Programs. Funeral services will be held later this month.
A crowd in El Sereno lined up to look at a home that's just 84 square-feet in size, CBS LA reported. Working with the Latch Collective, architect Caleb Quezada arrived with the home hitched to a U-Haul pickup truck. The living space includes a kitchen, a dining area and a bedroom – though not all at the same time. Want to use the kitchen? You have to close the dining room. Unfortunately, since these homes require a concrete pad with plumbing and a sewer line, it's not currently legal to live in a house like this in Los Angeles.
Shepard Fairey, the artist responsible for Barack Obama’s iconic “Hope” portrait, is celebrating 30 years in the art world with a retrospective of his work at the Over the Influence gallery in the Arts District, L.A. Magazine reports. Titled “Facing the Giant: 3 Decades of Dissent,” the show features 30 original art pieces from Fairey’s 30 years as a painter, muralist, and street artist. “It doesn’t feel like it’s been [that long],” says the 49-year-old Fairey, who lives in Los Feliz and has a large workspace and gallery in Echo Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.