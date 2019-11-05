A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

Cal State L.A. tightened security at the main university library on Monday as officials investigated a possible threat to the library, reports the University Times. Officials later determined the reports were not credible. The incident comes a week after the campus Annex lab was cleared after a caller threatened to come and shoot inside the building unless it was evacuated. Official at the El Sereno campus later determined that the threat was also not credible.

The owner of a Mini Cooper allegedly involved with a hit-and-tun in Silver Lake with a cyclist last month has been identified as an employee of the Los Angeles Unified School District, ABC7 reported. ABC said a blue Mini Cooper with a dented hood and smashed windshield was towed to a Glendale auto body shop after the crash on the 3000 block of Berkeley Avenue, and the owner of the shop then contacted authorities. It is not clear who was actually driving during the time of the crash.

Garfield High School of East Los Angeles shut-out Roosevelt High School of Boyle Heights 25-0, in this year's East L.A. Classic, ABC7 reported. This continues Roosevelt's now-10-year losing streak, according to measurements by Boyle Heights Beat. Both teams had gone into this mutual homecoming game riding winning streaks, with season records of 7-2 each, according to the Beat, which added that the game also carried important league and playoff implications, with Garfield angling for another league championship. About 25,000 people annually attend the Classic, which began in 1925.

A massage therapist in East L.A. is accused of having inappropriate contact with some of his clients, and sheriffs are seeking other potential victims, according to NBC LA. The 30-year-old therapist was arrested at the end of last month on suspicion of sexual assault while working at a wellness center, according to KABC.