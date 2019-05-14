A Roundup of Eastside News & Info
The two candidates running in today's District 5 school board runoff election are white in a district that was created to increase Latino representation. L.A. Times
Keep an open mind and watch out for broken glass during a walking tour of the Bow Tie parcel, a former Glassell Park railroad property that will be turned into a riverside park. L.A. Times
Jackie Goldberg enjoys boogie boarding, Heather Repenning is a fan of Tomato Pie pizza and other personal details of the two school board candidates running to represent District 5. Los Feliz Ledger
School Board Election Day Essentials
- Election Day: Tuesday, May 14/Polls open from 7 am to 8 pm
- District 5 Boundaries
- Find your sample ballot & polling place location
- Jackie Goldberg campaign website
- Heather Repenning campaign website
