The two candidates running in today's District 5 school board runoff election are white in a district that was created to increase Latino representation. L.A. Times

Keep an open mind and watch out for broken glass during a walking tour of the Bow Tie parcel, a former Glassell Park railroad property that will be turned into a riverside park. L.A. Times

Jackie Goldberg enjoys boogie boarding, Heather Repenning is a fan of Tomato Pie pizza and other personal details of the two school board candidates running to represent District 5. Los Feliz Ledger 

School Board Election Day Essentials

