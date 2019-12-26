A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

Sheriff's personnel collected and donated toys for a 5-year-old Joseph Robles in East Los Angeles and a gift for his family this week, after the family lost another son last November, according to the Sheriff's Department's Facebook page. Staff from the East Los Angeles Station collected toys for Joseph and gift cards for the Robles family, who lost a four month-old baby, Jacob, on November 28.

An apartment fire broke out in East Hollywood on Christmas Eve, and was extinguished in about 13 minutes with no injuries reported, according to MyNewsLA. The flames at 1206 N. Kingsley Drive only scorched the patio and part of the interior of one unit on the second floor. The cause of the fire remained under investigation, Humphrey said.

