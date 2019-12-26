A Roundup of Eastside News & Info
Sheriff's personnel collected and donated toys for a 5-year-old Joseph Robles in East Los Angeles and a gift for his family this week, after the family lost another son last November, according to the Sheriff's Department's Facebook page. Staff from the East Los Angeles Station collected toys for Joseph and gift cards for the Robles family, who lost a four month-old baby, Jacob, on November 28.
An apartment fire broke out in East Hollywood on Christmas Eve, and was extinguished in about 13 minutes with no injuries reported, according to MyNewsLA. The flames at 1206 N. Kingsley Drive only scorched the patio and part of the interior of one unit on the second floor. The cause of the fire remained under investigation, Humphrey said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.