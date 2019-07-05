A Roundup of Eastside News & Info
A shirtless man in East Los Angeles took a stroll down the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 on Wednesday, against oncoming traffic, according to ABC7. The avid pedestrian traveled an undetermined length of California’s signature Interstate during the cool morning rush hour before he found himself joined by the California Highway Patrol, which capped off his invigorating perambulation by taking him into custody.
Summer season is always power black-out season. But this year, a new system of texts and emails will be telling LADWP customers when outages have occurred, and when service will be restored. Customers can sign up through their LADWP account on ladwp.com by clicking on the "Outage Alerts" tab. This short video also explains how to enroll. Information on power outages is also on LADWP’s website and Twitter (@LADWP).
A toy giveaway in Echo Park reached more than 400 children last Friday, ABC7 reported. The Dream Center on Bellevue Ave hosted the event, and nearly 40 companies - such as Disney and Nickelodeon - teamed up with the Toy Foundation and the Dream Center to supply toys and activities. "The children at this 'Play Your Part' event today, many of them are in foster care. Some of them have been neglected and abused, they're living below the poverty line," Jane Butler, Director of the Toy Foundation told ABC7.
