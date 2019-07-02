A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

The Silver Lake and Ivanhoe reservoirs have done what pools sometimes do. They've turned green. In response to complaints, the Los Feliz Ledger says the Los Angeles Dept. of Water and Power has outlined upgrades for turning them blue again. For one thing, in early 2020, they'll start pumping air to the bottom of the reservoirs to stir up the water. Another improvement project will bring new water from LADWP’s Pollock Well. Officials also said they are working on bringing water from neighborhood storm drains.

Occidental College's new pool won't open until October because of rain delays - and the Eagle Rock school needs to raise more money to cover its costs, according to the Boulevard Sentinel. The cost of building the pool was to be partially paid for with $1.5 million coming from alums Jennifer Townsend Crosthwaite and Barry Crosthwaite, for whom it was to be named the Townsend Crosthwaite pool. But then The Occidental, the campus newspaper, revealed a yearbook photo of Jennifer Townsend Crosthwaite, ’84, in blackface with her friends, and a photo of Barry Crosthwaite, ’80, and friends captioned “The Aryan Alliance." Their donation has since been redirected toward scholarships. Oxy is now trying to find donors to make up for the $1.5 million shortfall.

An East Los Angeles man was injured in Compton when a possibly stolen pickup truck crashed into his vehicle during a police chase, according to NBC 4. Jose Mejia, 55, was hit near Long Beach and Compton boulevards Monday morning. He is recovering from a back injury and numerous lacerations but is expected to recover. The suspect in the truck and a woman sitting at a bus stop were also injured.