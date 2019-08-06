A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

The grace period for sleeping in cars near residences was short-lived. The City Council voted 13-0 today to reinstate the temporary ban on sleeping in a car or RV in residential areas or near schools, daycare centers, and parks, Curbed reports. The restriction had expired without much fanfare at the end of June, and LAPD officers had been instructed to stop issuing citations for it. The new temporary ordinance expires in January.

If you hated the road diet along Rowena Avenue, you probably won't like a possible lane reduction along Fletcher in Atwater Village. The Los Feliz Ledger says Fletcher between Riverside Drive and San Fernando Road is earmarked for safety updates in fiscal-year 2019-20. This could include the road diet - or lane reduction - as well as flashing crosswalks, speed radar signs and median islands for pedestrian safety. The proposed road diet has been in the works for several years now and comes after similar changes were made to Fletcher Drive north of San Fernando Road in Glassell Park.

Two new skate parks have opened (or reopened) in less than a month in Council District 13, and a third is on the way, according to the Los Feliz Ledger. The Lake Street Skate Park in historic Filipinotown just re-opened, with improved accessibility. This follows the opening of a new skate park in July at the Chevy Chase Recreation Center in Atwater Village. As for the next park, ground was broken last May at the Echo Park Recreation Center. It's scheduled to open in summer 2020.