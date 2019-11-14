News and Notes Highland Park logo

Remember those FBI raids a year ago on 14th District councilman José Huizar's offices and home? Whatever happened with that? L.A. Magazine follows up on the story, noting "all that smoke has yielded no fire" - with no one, including Huizar, being charged with a crime. "The status and even the ultimate focus of what the bureau is pursuing is no more than a guessing game for the general public and City Hall observers," the article says. "Still, there’s been plenty of fallout."

A driver in East Los Angeles is dead after crashing at high speed into a pole, On Scene TV reported. The white pick-up truck crashed Sunday at around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Telegraph Road and South Fetterly Avenue. The driver was trapped inside, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A temporary shelter for families is being proposed for the border of Los Feliz and Silver Lake, MyNews LA reports. City Councilman David Ryu, District 4, has proposed a study on creating a Bridge Home facility at 3061 Riverside Drive, which is currently being used as office space. Ryu's office reportedly said the owner is interested in leasing it to the city.

