A Roundup of Eastside News & Info
Remember those FBI raids a year ago on 14th District councilman José Huizar's offices and home? Whatever happened with that? L.A. Magazine follows up on the story, noting "all that smoke has yielded no fire" - with no one, including Huizar, being charged with a crime. "The status and even the ultimate focus of what the bureau is pursuing is no more than a guessing game for the general public and City Hall observers," the article says. "Still, there’s been plenty of fallout."
A driver in East Los Angeles is dead after crashing at high speed into a pole, On Scene TV reported. The white pick-up truck crashed Sunday at around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Telegraph Road and South Fetterly Avenue. The driver was trapped inside, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A temporary shelter for families is being proposed for the border of Los Feliz and Silver Lake, MyNews LA reports. City Councilman David Ryu, District 4, has proposed a study on creating a Bridge Home facility at 3061 Riverside Drive, which is currently being used as office space. Ryu's office reportedly said the owner is interested in leasing it to the city.
An observation about these shelters for the homeless being put in each district. Why do they all seem to be only for homeless people who have families on the street with them, which is relatively very few of the homeless?
There is one proposed by Ryu on Riverside Drive is that, the one proposed for the Edendale Library parking lot for those with a vehicle to sleep in is that. Others too.
The homeless with families already are the only ones who can get any "welfare" to get them off the streets. "Welfare" pretty much requires that you either have kids or you are disabled. In fact, that qualification is why many of the people on the streets are there.
People who are just single and on the street don't get "welfare." That makes them the ones in greatest need of housing for the homeless, they have no other avenue for help. You will be hard pressed to see a lot of families homeless on the street -- they manage to get "welfare" and stay off the street.
I expect this new housing for the homeless will really go to people just about to be homeless, catch them as they are falling to the street although other sources of help could have been available, leave the homeless already suffering on the street homeless because they are single, as if they have not yet suffered enough, they can wait on the street many more years for help.
It seems to me these new places are being geared to do the least for the homeless situation or for human beings in dire straits. They are far and away too selective, too limited in who they seek to help, no one is human unless they have kids.
