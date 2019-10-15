A Roundup of Eastside News & Info
The L.A. Times explores a love triangle in Atwater Village that exploded into a double-homicide and suicide in November 2018. Eric Krause was working with girlfriend Kandince Cuellar as a home-care aid for a man in Atwater Village, when Krause shot Cuellar and her lover Geoff Garland, before turning the shotgun on himself. It's a story linked to a homeless encampment along the L.A. River, and the culture of methamphetamine.
Lowriders gathered in East L.A. over the weekend to pay their last respects to Jesse Valadez Jr., owner of the most famous lowrider in L.A. history, ABC 7 reported. Valadez Jr. - who died in September at age 45 from cancer - inherited the famous Gypsy Rose from his father, Jesse Valadez, Sr. The car came to national attention by appearing in the opening credits of the TV show "Chico and the Man," and eventually became the first lowrider inducted into the Historic Vehicle Association. More than two dozen car clubs from across the country and people from as far as Japan gathered in East L.A. to watch Valadez's casket driven down Whittier Boulevard to his final resting place next to his father.
